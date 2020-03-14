|
|
Patricia Wilson
Monroe, NC - Patricia Webster Wilson, age 85, of Monroe, NC, and formerly of Knoxville, TN passed away on March 11, 2020. She was born to Robert Newell and Mildred (Payne) Webster on September 7, 1934 in Nova Scotia, Canada. Pat was a devoted wife and mother who always put her family first. Early in her career, she was an Emergency Room nurse and later became a family planning nurse. Her hobbies included gardening, reading, camping, boating, and waterskiing. She was a long-time member of Concord United Methodist Church in Knoxville, TN. Pat was a master bridge card player and traveled to many venues for bridge tournaments. She enjoyed traveling on vacations as well and traveled extensively in the USA and to Europe, China, and Russia. Her favorite trip was with her entire family to Hilton Head each summer for the last 30 years. She loved animals, especially dogs, and had many pet dogs over the years. She was an adventurous woman who cared deeply for her family, friends, neighbors, and acquaintances and will be sorely missed. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Newell Webster, and her husband, William Woodrow Wilson, Jr. Pat is survived by her sons, William Wilson and Scott Wilson (Gail); daughter, Vicki Aycock (James); grandchildren, Alex Rich (Katherine), Lindsay Jenkins (Tyler), Caroline Aycock, Price Wilson, and Nate Wilson; great-grandchild, Ryder Jenkins. The family will receive friends10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with a Funeral Service to follow, Reverend Larry Trotter officiating. Interment will be held at 2:00 PM at Edgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Golden Retriever Rescue, 234 Morrell Road #118, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020