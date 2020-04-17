|
Patricia Wilson
Knoxville - Patricia Wilson, age 78, of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Medical Center. She was a member of Forestdale Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Lennie Cates Lindsey. She is survived by her husband, Woodrow (Woody) Wilson; daughters and sons-in-law, Vickie and Clifton Thompson, Melissa and George Araujo; step-children, Greg and Tonya Wilson, Kim and Steve Daves, Stephanie and Jim Jenkins grandchildren, Germaine Reynolds, Jack Wagner, Jr., Anthony, Zachary, Midayah Araujo, Joshua, Stephen and wife Jordan Wilson, Amy, Katie, Joshua Daves, Tanner and Olivia Jenkins; 13 great grandchildren. A Call at Convenience will be held from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Due to current health concerns graveside services will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020