Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Wilson Obituary
Patricia Wilson

Knoxville - Patricia Wilson, age 78, of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Medical Center. She was a member of Forestdale Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Lennie Cates Lindsey. She is survived by her husband, Woodrow (Woody) Wilson; daughters and sons-in-law, Vickie and Clifton Thompson, Melissa and George Araujo; step-children, Greg and Tonya Wilson, Kim and Steve Daves, Stephanie and Jim Jenkins grandchildren, Germaine Reynolds, Jack Wagner, Jr., Anthony, Zachary, Midayah Araujo, Joshua, Stephen and wife Jordan Wilson, Amy, Katie, Joshua Daves, Tanner and Olivia Jenkins; 13 great grandchildren. A Call at Convenience will be held from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Due to current health concerns graveside services will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -