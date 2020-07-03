Patrick Adam Hodge
Corryton - Patrick Adam Hodge, 34 of Corryton, TN departed this life on July 2, 2020 and entered the arms of his loving Savior and Mother waiting to welcome him home after a long 2 ½ years courageous battle with Glioblastoma Multiform. Adam bravely faced his battle with GBM head on and fought hard everyday until his last breath.
Adam loved to hunt, fish, camp, the Tennessee VOLS and watch his daughters play ball.
Proceeded in death by his mother, Patti Ann (Foster) Hodge, grandparents Paul (Betty) Foster, TR (Frances) Hodge, Barbara Hodge and great-grandmother Dora Hodge.
Survived by his father Ray Hodge, Fiancé Allison Wilson, daughters Karlei and Emma Hodge, siblings Brandi (Steven) Moore, Tarrah (Lynn) Cameron, and Tim (Wendy) Hodge, and several nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Adam would always tell us to "never forget him", and we would always say "how could we". July 4th weekend has a new meaning: Adam gained his independence from GBM and won his victory in Jesus no more pain and suffering.
Special thanks to Dr. Laura Spranklin, staff at Thompson Cancer Center, Jo Phillips and Covenant Hospice Care.
Pallbearers will be Steven Moore, Hayden Hodge, Tyler Hodge, Hunter Hodge, Zachary Cameron, Kenny Armstrong. Honorary Pallbearer Josh Allen.
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Bobby Myers officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:15 AM Wednesday at the funeral home and proceed to Hopewell Cemetery for the interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com