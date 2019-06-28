Patrick Cook Elliott



Knoxville - On Monday, June 24, 2019, Patrick Cook Elliott, loving husband and father of two, passed at age 64.



Patrick was born on September 9, 1954 in Forsyth Co. North Carolina to William Edward and Evelyn Elliott. He was lovingly known to his peers as the "meter man" a genius in his field of Instrumentation. To all the kids that adored him, he was simply "PatPat". On June 25, 1983 he married the love of his life Margaret Davis Elliott. They raised two beautiful daughters, Sarah Jean of Vero Beach, FL and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Elliott of Knoxville, TN



Patrick had a passion for the Mountains, Music, Camping and all things Technical. He was known by his loved ones for his quick wit, amazing hugs and how fiercely he loved his wife and daughters.



Patrick was preceded in death by his father William Edward Elliott and his mother Evelyn Johnson Elliott.



He is survived by his wife Margaret, His daughters Sarah and Elizabeth. His brothers, Ed Elliott of Pilot Mountain, NC, John Elliott, his wife Jana of Pinnacle, NC, Jasper Elliott of Pilot Mountain, and James Elliott, his wife Alice of Murfreesboro, NC. His sister Mary Elliott Michael, husband Steven of Cary, NC, His Godsons Jacob and Zachary Manges and a multitude of loving nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews and many other young people who considered themselves a part of his family.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29th 2019 at Church Street United Methodist on Henley Street, Knoxville, TN at 10am.



Flowers can be sent to 8814 Laurel Grove Lane Knoxville, TN 37922 Donations can be made to The Great Smokey Mountains National Park Service.



Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Elliott family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com. Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 28, 2019