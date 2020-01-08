|
Patrick Jayvon Mack
Knoxville - Patrick Jayvon Mack, age 15, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Born in Knoxville July 3, 2004 to LaShonda Reneasha "Neasha" Reeves and John "Johnny" Timothy Mack, Sr.
Patrick was preceded in death by mother; grandparents, Patricia and Frank Reeves, and Russia James Mack, Jr.
Survivors father; brothers, Eric J. Reeves, John "Lil Johnny" Timothy Mack, Jr., Tre' Wilson; grandmother, Willow Nicholson; devoted uncle, Reginald "Fred" (Gail) James and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends,11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, Saturday January 11, 2020, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church; funeral service, 12:00 noon; Rev. Leroy Franklin, officiating.
Interment, Berry Highland South Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contact Fred or Gail James to make contributions to Eric Reeves trust.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020