Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Mack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Jayvon Mack


2004 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Jayvon Mack Obituary
Patrick Jayvon Mack

Knoxville - Patrick Jayvon Mack, age 15, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Born in Knoxville July 3, 2004 to LaShonda Reneasha "Neasha" Reeves and John "Johnny" Timothy Mack, Sr.

Patrick was preceded in death by mother; grandparents, Patricia and Frank Reeves, and Russia James Mack, Jr.

Survivors father; brothers, Eric J. Reeves, John "Lil Johnny" Timothy Mack, Jr., Tre' Wilson; grandmother, Willow Nicholson; devoted uncle, Reginald "Fred" (Gail) James and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends,11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, Saturday January 11, 2020, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church; funeral service, 12:00 noon; Rev. Leroy Franklin, officiating.

Interment, Berry Highland South Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contact Fred or Gail James to make contributions to Eric Reeves trust.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -