Patrick (Pat) John Palmer



Knoxville - Palmer, Pat, 77, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at UT Medical Center.



Early in his life he was a driver for Pacific Motor Trucking. Later, he and his partner, Bill, enjoyed owning and operating the Giant Redwoods RV Park in Northern California.



Pat adored spending time with his friends and family, whether it was traveling, playing games, attending community events, rummaging through flea markets, or just meeting for dinner or drinks. He was up for any adventure. He truly lived life with a smile on his face.



Pat was a master at woodworking and building things. He could repair just about anything. He had a heart of gold and was a great cook too.



More than anything, he was eager to help people. He was an easy man to love.



Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Vivian Dalfino and Robert Palmer, his ex-wife, Connie Palmer, his infant daughter, Gayle Palmer, his loving partner of 35 years, Bill Batchelder, and his siblings, Michelle Dalfino and Joanne Palmer.



He is survived by his daughter, Lyla (Christopher) Jeffries, his son, Dwaine Palmer, his granddaughter, Sarah Jeffries, and his siblings, Barry Dalfino, Jackie Pavelski, Bobbie Palmer, Darrell Palmer, and Ronald Palmer.



A virtual Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 26th at 5:00 p.m. via Zoom. See the "Memorial For Pat Palmer" public Facebook Event for details.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the charities Pat supported. These include the Knoxville Gay Men's Chorus, Knoxville Pride, St. Ninian's Well, and the Tennessee Equality Project.









