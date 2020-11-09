Patrick L. Donoho
Philadelphia - Patrick L. Donoho, age 80 of Philadelphia, went home to be with the Lord on November 8, 2020. He was a truck driver and mechanic. He loved to spend time in the garden and tinker with anything that had a motor. He was an active member of Reed Springs Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents; Archie and Earla Chambers, sister; Sharon Tunstall. He is survived by his wife of 29 years; Beulah Donoho, daughter; Cherie Kim Moore of Provo Utah, sons; Curtis Donoho and wife Shane, Richard Donoho and wife Celest both of Columbus MS, step-children; Theresa Newsom of Denver CO, Lora Sawrtout and husband Terry of Salem OR, Sherry Perkins and husband Roland of Winston OR, Chuck Pittman and wife Stephanie, and Christopher Pittman and wife Kimberly both of Roseburg OR, Dede Rednodo of Philadelphia TN, sister; Patricia Jarvis and husband Frank of Myrtle Creek OR, brother; Daniel Donoho and wife Linda of Aberdeen WA, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Reed Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, with Military Honors conferred by the Loudon County Veteran Honor Guard. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.loudonfuneralhome.net
