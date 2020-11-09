1/1
Patrick L. Donoho
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick L. Donoho

Philadelphia - Patrick L. Donoho, age 80 of Philadelphia, went home to be with the Lord on November 8, 2020. He was a truck driver and mechanic. He loved to spend time in the garden and tinker with anything that had a motor. He was an active member of Reed Springs Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents; Archie and Earla Chambers, sister; Sharon Tunstall. He is survived by his wife of 29 years; Beulah Donoho, daughter; Cherie Kim Moore of Provo Utah, sons; Curtis Donoho and wife Shane, Richard Donoho and wife Celest both of Columbus MS, step-children; Theresa Newsom of Denver CO, Lora Sawrtout and husband Terry of Salem OR, Sherry Perkins and husband Roland of Winston OR, Chuck Pittman and wife Stephanie, and Christopher Pittman and wife Kimberly both of Roseburg OR, Dede Rednodo of Philadelphia TN, sister; Patricia Jarvis and husband Frank of Myrtle Creek OR, brother; Daniel Donoho and wife Linda of Aberdeen WA, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Reed Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, with Military Honors conferred by the Loudon County Veteran Honor Guard. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.loudonfuneralhome.net. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved