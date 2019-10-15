|
|
Patrick Lynn McKinney
In the Summer of 1951, four-month-old Patrick Lynn McKinney and his family moved to a new home and a new life in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
On August 31, 2019, Pat left behind his beloved family, friends, and home after a horrendous automobile accident for his new life and home in Heaven.
Pat leaves to mourn his passing his wife of forty-five years, Betty Rogers McKinney, his son Kevin and wife Kyndel; his son Scott, and his daughter and husband, Elizabeth McKinney and Patrick McKenrick.
He also will be missed by his siblings, Judy and Michael, his sister-in-law, Susan Rogers Herring, brothers-in-law, Bruce Dyer, David Rogers, and Richard Herring, his nieces, Deborah Dyer Johnson and Susan Dyer Morris, nephews Jim Dyer and Michael Rand McKinney, and their respective families, his many cousins and great-nieces and nephews whom he delighted in aggravating. He made many long-lasting friendships from his days at Glenwood Elementary School (where he first met the beautiful second grader who would become his wife) through his years in Robertsville Middle School, Oak Ridge High School, at UT-Knoxville, in the United States Navy, and his journey throughout life-very special friends such as the entire Zenni family, Joe, Flo, Anne, Leila, Lisa, and Marty, Linda and Ron Carlini, Jim and Mary Sue Glass, Joy and Larry Bunkowske, Vince and Ruth Campbell, and his great friend, David Garrett.
Pat graduated Oak Ridge High School in 1969, and then from UT-Knoxville. Following graduation, he was commissioned as an ensign in the United States Navy where he became a carrier pilot.
Pat and Betty left Tennessee for a few years while he was stationed across the United States, but eventually made their way back to Knoxville, where Pat enrolled in graduate school at UT-K and eventually earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the UT College of Law.
Pat and Betty then relocated to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to begin his new career and their new family with the births of sons, Kevin and Scott. Later the McKinneys would return to Knoxville, where Pat went into private practice and their daughter, Elizabeth was born, completing their young family.
The next happy years were diminished by the deaths of his parents, Grovette and Coy McKinney who had so enjoyed having all their kids and grandchildren nearby.
Pat was very involved in his children's lives-enjoying activities such as Scouting, Indian Guides and Princesses, sports, and enjoying our lakes and streams, boating, white water rafting, and canoeing.
Pat was an avid reader, especially of history and natural sciences such as archeology, Native American history and customs.
He had also done extensive investigation of his maternal ancestors, emigration from Germany to the United States in the early 1700s, where to his great amazement, he discovered that had eventually settled in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
He enjoyed hiking in the mountains, fishing in the streams, and spending time with his many dogs who pre-deceased him and his darling beagle, Lucy, who misses him most of all.
In his last few years, Pat enjoyed volunteering at Linden and Willow Brook elementary schools where he shared his interest of Cherokee artifacts.
How fortunate we all were to have shared in his life.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 5:30 - 7:00 where family and friends are encouraged to share memories of Pat. The Celebration will be in the fellowship hall at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church (Lafayette Avenue) in Oak Ridge, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019