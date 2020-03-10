|
|
Patrick Wagner
Knoxville - Patrick Wagner, age 77, of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Patrick was born July 20, 1942 in Sheboygan, WI to Gordon and Ruth (Nenig) Wagner. He graduated from St. Gregory High School in 1960 and enlisted in the United States Coast Guard 1960-1964. He worked heavy equipment, maintenance, and supervised for several companies. In 1978 he married Sherry Kelling Fuerst. In 1980 he was transferred to Lexington, TN. Where he continued to work in maintenance and Supervised until retiring in 2007. He then went to work for Engineered Spray Components until retiring again in 2010 when they moved to Knoxville, TN to be closer to their son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. Preceded in death by his Father, Gordon Wagner, Mother, Ruth Wagner, Mother-in-law, Verla Kelling and sister-in-law, Jean Kelling Stenklyft. Pat is survived by his wife of 41 Years Sherry Kelling Wagner. Son: Michael Fuerst. Daughter-in-law: Michelle Fuerst. Grandchildren: Carson and Karolina. Father-in-law: Robert Kelling. Brothers-in-law: Scott Kelling (Cathy), Tom Kelling, Craig Kelling (Marci). Stepmother: Catherine Wagner. Many nieces and nephews
Funeral Mass Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1 PM at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Inurnment will follow in Sacred Heart Cathedral Columbarium. Atchley Funeral Home Seymour is handling cremation arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020