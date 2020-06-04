Danielle I just found out about P.C. I am soo sorry for your loss. I have deff been praying for you and your family. I will always remember that smile he had.
May he Rest in Power always!!! So glad I got to be in his life. Love u and ur family. May God watch over you in this time.
Patrick Wayne Crowley, Jr.
Patrick Wayne Crowley, Jr, age 26, departed this life peacefully at his home. He was a loving son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin but most importantly a loving and devoted father to Adenine. PC, as he was affectionately called, was a loyal friend too. PC made a profession of faith and was baptized at a young age. He enjoyed family gatherings and just having a "lit" time wherever he was. Facing a few obstacles but never defeated, PC later obtained his high school equivalency (GED). This achievement led to employment at Morgan Olson.
Preceded in death by his great grandmothers, Mary Fagan, and Elizabeth Crowley; great grandfather, William Crowely; cousin, Keyron Moore and his Day 1, Diaz Houston, Sr.
Left to cherish his memory: beautiful daughter, Adenine Taylor; mother, K. Danielle (Charles) Johnson; father, Patrick (Kadia) Crowley, Sr.; brothers, Myron Tate, Barin Tate and Javon Goskowicz; sisters, Lundyn Johnson and Aerianna Dailey; grandmothers, Debbie Tate, Carolyn Ragin and Lois Johnson; grandfathers, Bobby Tate and Reverend Charles (Maria) Yancey; only niece, Aneriah; aunts, Jackie Fagan, Barbara Tate, Stephanie Tate, Twanda Moffett, Tianna Mack, Nikki Ragin and Montoya Johnson; uncles, Trent Ragin, Troy Ragin, David Crowley, Emory Johnson and William Johnson; great aunts, JoAnn Crowley, Mary Curry, Willie-Ann (Tony) Patterson, Rosa Wells and Glenn Ayers; great uncle, William Jr.; cousins, DeAris, Rakeena, Danisha, Quendexsha, Shavayah, Makeyah, Meiajah, India, Latasha, Daphne, Ennis, Shawn, Lisa, Wesley, Shandale, Shara, Toya and Aukina; a host of other family and many friends to include god-mother, Suzanne; close friend, Hannah; his Day 1's, Tiger, Jordan, Brian, Blase, Cody, Chris, Zae , Jock and the Tate and Crowley families.
Sunday, June 7, 2020, A private graveside will take place. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.