Patrina Mae Shirk Walker
Loudon - Patrina Mae Shirk Walker - age 72 of Loudon, passed away Tuesday morning, December 10, 2019 at her home. Patrina attended Grace Baptist Church and was a retired school nurse working at Highland Park Elementary School. Most of all Patrina loved her family and cherished being a wife, mother and grandmother.
Patrina was preceded in death by her parents, William and Geneva Shirk; sisters, Patricia Cowart and Brenda Cunningham.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Freddie Gene Walker; daughter and son-in-law, Candida and Juddson Guice; sons and daughter-in-law, Keith Walker, Kevin and Lori Walker; grandchildren: Caitlyn and Alec Guice, Matthew Walker, Margaret Louise Walker, Annabelle Walker, Victoria Walker, and Vanna Ivy Walker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Carol Shirk, Bill and Melissa Shirk; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Jim Bridges along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Friday, December 13th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens for graveside services and interment. Rev. Johnnie Walker and Rev. Jeff Waldrop will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patrina's name to Hospice Promise Foundation Knoxville, in care of U. T. Hospice, 4435 Valley View Drive, Suite 104 A, Knoxville, TN 37917. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019