Patsy Ann Mutter

Patsy Ann Mutter Obituary
Patsy Ann Mutter

Big Stone Gap, VA - Patsy Ann Mutter, 78, wife of the Rev. Ronnie Mutter, has gone to Glory, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap.

A complete obituary will be available by visiting www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 11:00am Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Heritage Church of God, 775 Wood Ave., E. in Big Stone Gap, Va. A lunch will follow in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the: Heritage Church of God Building Fund, 775 Wood Ave., E., Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219. Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Patsy Mutter's family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
