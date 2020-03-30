|
Patsy Brock
Knoxville - Patsy Gail McMahan Brock, born November 13, 1942, passed from this life into her eternal life with the Lord on March 29, 2020. She was a wonderful, Christian lady who loved her family and continuously served as a witness for Jesus. Pat was a 1960 graduate of Halls High School and a graduate of Cooper Business Institute. She retired after many years as a Claims Representative with the Social Security Administration. She was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Pat was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Roy R. McMahan and her mother, Gladys McMahan. She is survived by her loving daughter, Shanda Loftis (Gary),
who provided exceptional care for her during her courageous battle with cancer and her devoted son, Col Jason Brock (Amy). She also leaves behind four grandchildren she loved with all of her heart, Brody Cox, Jayden Loftis, Jackson and Caleb Brock. Pat is also survived by her very special cousin, Jackie Hitch and many friends. Due to the COVID19 crisis, the family regrets that we will be unable to receive friends and have a traditional funeral. Instead, the family will meet for an intimate graveside service at 2:00 Pm Wednesday at Greenwood Cemetery, Knoxville with Rev. Dick DeMerchant officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in Pat's honor. McCarty Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, Sevierville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020