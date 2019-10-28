|
Patsy Davenport
Knoxville - Patsy Ruth Butts Davenport age 92, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Trinity Hills of Knoxville. Preceded in death by husband, Frankie A. Davenport; daughter, Patti Anne Grieves.
Survivors: son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Pam Davenport; special friend, Paula Smiddy Holbert; grandchildren, Shannon and Gina Howard, Andy Davenport, Heather Eggleston and Eli Davenport; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-granddaughter; several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Patsy's life will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Bearden Banquet Hall from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Patsy's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019