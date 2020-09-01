Patsy Eveline Laymon
Strawberry Plains - Patsy Eveline Laymon 75 of Strawberry Plains, earned her wings Monday, August 31, 2020. Pat was a member of Caledonia Presbyterian Church. A very devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She was preceded in death by parents, Earl and Mabel Thomas; Son, Jeffery Laymon; Grandchildren, Rex and Chasity Laymon; Brothers, Eddie and Bob Thomas; Sister, Betty Jo Melton. Pat is survived by son, Danny Laymon; Soul mate of 38 years, Joseph Mills; Grandsons, Travis and Scott Laymon; Great-grandson, Mason Laymon; Several nieces and nephews; Special friends that she considered family, the Plummer family. The family will receive friends Thursday September 3, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home. Service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Dennis Maxey officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday September 4, 2020 at McCubbins Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. Graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com