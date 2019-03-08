Resources
Patsy Gail Cameron

Patsy Gail Cameron Obituary
Patsy Gail Cameron

Strawberry Plains, TN

Patsy Gail Cameron, age 64, of Strawberry Plains went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 7th at UT Hospital.

Preceded in death by parents, Oran and Lucy Sexton and son, Robbie Cameron.

She leaves behind:

Son and daughter-in-law: Brad and Amanda Cameron

Daughter: Missy and son in-law Ray Townsend

Grandchildren: Jocelyn, Zoe, Layla, Gavin, Kenzlee

Sisters: Dorothy(Junior) Snyder

Linda Bishop

Diane(Pete)Wolard

Debbie Carpenter

Brothers: Bruce (Deannie) Sexton

Ben Sexton

Numerous nieces and nephews

Memorial Service. Saturday March 9th 5-7 pm at New Salem Baptist church 1317 Smith School road Kodak, TN 37871
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019
