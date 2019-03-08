|
|
Patsy Gail Cameron
Strawberry Plains, TN
Patsy Gail Cameron, age 64, of Strawberry Plains went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 7th at UT Hospital.
Preceded in death by parents, Oran and Lucy Sexton and son, Robbie Cameron.
She leaves behind:
Son and daughter-in-law: Brad and Amanda Cameron
Daughter: Missy and son in-law Ray Townsend
Grandchildren: Jocelyn, Zoe, Layla, Gavin, Kenzlee
Sisters: Dorothy(Junior) Snyder
Linda Bishop
Diane(Pete)Wolard
Debbie Carpenter
Brothers: Bruce (Deannie) Sexton
Ben Sexton
Numerous nieces and nephews
Memorial Service. Saturday March 9th 5-7 pm at New Salem Baptist church 1317 Smith School road Kodak, TN 37871
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019