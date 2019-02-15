Services
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-7261
Patsy Hensley
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Burial
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Gardens
Patsy Giles Hensley


Patsy Giles Hensley Obituary
Patsy Giles Hensley

Harriman, TN

Patsy Giles Hensley, 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 14, 2019.

She grew up in Oliver Springs and graduated from Oliver Springs High School before earning an Associate Degree in Education from the University of Tennessee. She was saved as a young girl at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church and was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church. She and her husband enjoyed being part of the ministries at the churches their son pastored for 22 years. She also worked as a teaching assistant at Donovan Elementary and Norwood Elementary for several years. She was married to Maurice Hensley for 56 years, and they centered their lives around church and family. Patsy was always focused on her family, and nothing made her happier than cooking for them. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and had enjoyed many hours with her granddaughter, Deanna, teaching her to bake and sew.

Patsy is survived by her son, Gary Hensley (wife Marti); grandchildren, Daniel Hensley (wife Emily), Josh Hensley (wife Sabrina), Deanna Ratnikova (husband Max); great-grandchildren, Landon Hensley, Gracie Hensley, Timber Hensley, and Lea Ratnikova; brothers, David Giles (wife Etta), Jimmy Giles (wife Linda), Steve Giles (wife Anita); brother-in-law, Jim Stewart, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Hensley; son, Dewayne Hensley; sister, Betty Stewart; brother, Jerry Giles; parents, Howard and Dalis Giles.

Visitation will be from 5-6 pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 6 pm. Burial will be at 3 pm on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Hensley family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019
