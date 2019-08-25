Services
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-7261
For more information about
Patsy Grodeman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
8:00 PM
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Grodeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Grodeman


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Grodeman Obituary
Patsy Grodeman

Clinton - Patsy Ann Grodeman, age 58, a resident of Clinton, passed away, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Mrs. Grodeman was born, October 26, 1960 in Roane County, TN. She worked as a nurse in Ohio and TN and worked at Levi Strauss for 15 years and Exedy Corporation for 4 years.

She loved doing crafts and crocheting. The family would like to say a special thanks to all who cared for Mrs. Grodeman during her illness.

Patsy is preceded in death by her son: Kenneth David Grodeman, by her parents: Tommy Lowe Sr. and Earlene Lowe and by a brother, Tommy Lowe Jr.

She is survived by a brother: Jimmy Lowe of Strawberry Plains and by two sisters: Gayle Mayfield of Rocky Top and Peggy Sue Brown of Lafollette and a companion: Alan Crofts. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 25, between the hours of 6:00-8:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with a funeral service at 8:00pm with Pastor Larry Woods officiating. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 26, at 11:00am at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Grodeman/"Lowe" family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now