Patsy Grodeman
Clinton - Patsy Ann Grodeman, age 58, a resident of Clinton, passed away, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.
Mrs. Grodeman was born, October 26, 1960 in Roane County, TN. She worked as a nurse in Ohio and TN and worked at Levi Strauss for 15 years and Exedy Corporation for 4 years.
She loved doing crafts and crocheting. The family would like to say a special thanks to all who cared for Mrs. Grodeman during her illness.
Patsy is preceded in death by her son: Kenneth David Grodeman, by her parents: Tommy Lowe Sr. and Earlene Lowe and by a brother, Tommy Lowe Jr.
She is survived by a brother: Jimmy Lowe of Strawberry Plains and by two sisters: Gayle Mayfield of Rocky Top and Peggy Sue Brown of Lafollette and a companion: Alan Crofts. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 25, between the hours of 6:00-8:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with a funeral service at 8:00pm with Pastor Larry Woods officiating. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 26, at 11:00am at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Grodeman/"Lowe" family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019