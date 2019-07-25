|
|
Patsy Gwendolyn Worde Cross
Greenback - Patsy Gwendolyn Worde Cross, age 79 of Greenback, passed away July 23, 2019 at her home. She is a member of Clover Hill Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harold Cross; daughter, Ginger Alice Cross; parents, George Edward and Jonnie Mae McConnell Worde.
She is survived by her children, Robin Cross Hamby, George Cross, Shawn Cross; grandchildren, Robert, Brandon and Alexis Cross, Billy Hamby, Hunter and Taylor Cross, Jackson Smith and Jennifer Smith; sisters, Sheila Fugate (Mike), Sandra Atkins (Bill); special friends, Dan and Vickie Fugate and family, Joyce Butcher.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Blount Memorial Hospice and caretakers, Lisa and Greta Spradling, Debbie Stockton, Dieon Glenn and Lisa Cross Smith.
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with the service to follow at 7:00 PM with the Rev. Roy Scarbrough officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Unitia Cemetery, Friendsville, for the interment.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Unitia Cemetery Fund.
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812
www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 25, 2019