Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Knoxville - Patsy E. Holt, age 77, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, George and Lena Gregory; sister, Jo Eleanor Wolf; grandson, Brandon Armstrong. Survived by children, Deanine H. Sams, Chris Holt (Jennifer); grandchildren, Heather Woods (Joey), Lucas Sams, Summer Miller (Robby), Jason Willis (Terra), Jacqueline Willis; very special grandsons, Zachary and Jeremy Woods; other great grandchildren, Szandor Miller, Tristan Miller, Elijah and Elliott Willis, Corey Coldwell, and Aaliyah Willis-Garcia; sister, Nancy Turner; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2:45 pm Tuesday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. The graveside service will follow at 3 pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 10, 2019
