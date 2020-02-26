|
|
Patsy J. Mullins
Knoxville - Patsy J. Mullins Hatcher, age 78, of Knoxville, passed away after a sudden illness at Fort Sanders Hospital on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Patsy was a graduate of Knoxville Business College and was employed for many years in the medical field. She was a long time member of Meridian Baptist Church. Patsy was an avid tennis player. She belonged to two tennis clubs, the Early Birds and the Never Ever Tennis Club, at the Knoxville Senior Racquet Club. She was a certified UTSA official linesman. She officiated qualifying professional tennis tournaments.
When Patsy crossed over to the other side of Eternity, she had to greet her parents, Joe and Willie Mullins and brother, James Mullins. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories, her loving husband of 60 years, Cecil Hatcher; daughter Cathy (Doug) Hickerson Bennett; grandson, Charlie Hickerson; nephews, David (Lori) Hatcher, Dr. Timothy Hatcher; sister, Nelli (Charles) Walker; brother, Richard (Sandy) Blake Mullins and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Patsy's family will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Graveside service will be held privately with family and close friends to attend only. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
865-577-6666
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020