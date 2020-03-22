Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy L. Freeman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy L. Freeman Obituary
Patsy L. Freeman

Knoxville - Patsy L. Freeman- went home to be with the Lord on March 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Verlin and Elizabeth Keith; sister, Frances Monday; and brother David Sherrod. She is survived by her husband, Riley Freeman; daughter, April (Charles) Hayes; grandchildren, Justin, Charles, Mika, Matthew, and Dakota; and great grandchildren, Kyleigh and Aubree. She is also survived by her brothers, Donny (Linda) Keith and Wayne Sherrod; sisters in law, Betty Sue Sherrod and Jodie Keith; and several nieces and nephews.The Family will hold a private graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -