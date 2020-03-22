|
Patsy L. Freeman
Knoxville - Patsy L. Freeman- went home to be with the Lord on March 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Verlin and Elizabeth Keith; sister, Frances Monday; and brother David Sherrod. She is survived by her husband, Riley Freeman; daughter, April (Charles) Hayes; grandchildren, Justin, Charles, Mika, Matthew, and Dakota; and great grandchildren, Kyleigh and Aubree. She is also survived by her brothers, Donny (Linda) Keith and Wayne Sherrod; sisters in law, Betty Sue Sherrod and Jodie Keith; and several nieces and nephews.The Family will hold a private graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020