Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
1946 - 2019
Patsy Morris Obituary
Patsy Morris

Loudon - Patsy Charleen Morris, 73, formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Loudon, TN where she was a resident of the Adult Community Training for seven years.

She was born February 12, 1946 in Oak Ridge, the daughter of Estes Argene "Peanut" Morris and Thelma Earlene Marlar Morris.

She was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School, class of 1964. She loved dogs, dolls and stuffed animals.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Jackie Morris.

She is survived by cousins, Terry Marlar and wife Claudia of Loudon; Celia Raines and husband Lynn of Clinton and Lynda Marlar of Oak Ridge; and her Aunt Mackie Mae Marlar, also of Oak Ridge.

Family and friends will meet for a graveside service on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 1pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
