Patsy Plemons

Patsy PlemonsMorristown - Patsy Rose Plemons - age 73, of Morristown, formerly of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Morristown Hamblen Hospital.She was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and preceded in death by her parents, Jesse O. and Helen Wiles Plemons; sister, Carolyn A. Rose; and niece, Angie Rene Brooks.Survivors: sisters, Mary Ruth Miles of Morristown, and Jessie L. Rutledge of Knoxville; nephews, Charles Miles, Terry Miles, John Lynn Rutledge, David Rutledge, Jack Rose, and Bill Rose.The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Brother Jacob Brooks officiating.Ms. Plemons' guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com