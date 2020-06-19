Patsy Plemons
Patsy Plemons

Morristown - Patsy Rose Plemons - age 73, of Morristown, formerly of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Morristown Hamblen Hospital.

She was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and preceded in death by her parents, Jesse O. and Helen Wiles Plemons; sister, Carolyn A. Rose; and niece, Angie Rene Brooks.

Survivors: sisters, Mary Ruth Miles of Morristown, and Jessie L. Rutledge of Knoxville; nephews, Charles Miles, Terry Miles, John Lynn Rutledge, David Rutledge, Jack Rose, and Bill Rose.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Brother Jacob Brooks officiating.

Ms. Plemons' guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
June 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Stevens Mortuary
