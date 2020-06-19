Patsy Plemons
Morristown - Patsy Rose Plemons - age 73, of Morristown, formerly of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Morristown Hamblen Hospital.
She was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and preceded in death by her parents, Jesse O. and Helen Wiles Plemons; sister, Carolyn A. Rose; and niece, Angie Rene Brooks.
Survivors: sisters, Mary Ruth Miles of Morristown, and Jessie L. Rutledge of Knoxville; nephews, Charles Miles, Terry Miles, John Lynn Rutledge, David Rutledge, Jack Rose, and Bill Rose.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Brother Jacob Brooks officiating.
Ms. Plemons' guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
