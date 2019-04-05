|
|
Patsy Regina Brewster
Lenoir City, TN
Patsy Regina Brewster, age 76 of Lenoir City, aka Nana, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Parkwest Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Patsy was the best mom in the world, and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren were a great source of joy for her. She had a huge capacity to love
unconditionally, and was kind to
everyone she met. Patsy was a sweet and precious soul, and will be greatly missed by many. Her beautiful smile could light up a room. She worked for many years as a hairdresser at Rhoda's Beauty Salon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Clinton and Mary Elizabeth Edmonds; sister, Emma Ruth Lane; niece, Kay Lane; special uncle and aunt, Ralph and Ruth Bradshaw. Survived by her husband, Lewis Brewster; daughters, Tammie Brewster and Marcie Brewster; grandsons, Cody Rehders and Logan Rehders; granddaughter, Taylor Courtney, and great-granddaughter, Alexis Bridges.
A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Second Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Lynn Goodwin officiating.
There are many virtuous and capable women in the world, but you surpass them all! Proverbs 31:29
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019