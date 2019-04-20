|
Patsy Ruth Moore Dennis
Powell, TN
Dennis, Patsy Ruth Moore 87 of Powell, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord. Her family was always her first priority. Patsy always said, "My legacy is my children." To know her was to love her. Patsy retired from Roadway Express after many years of faithful service. She was preceded in death by son, John "Johnny" Beecher Dennis III; parents, Harry and Elise Moore; mother-in-law, Jeanette Dennis Chapman; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Harry E. (Shirley) Moore Jr.; sister, Betty Jo Moore Hartley; niece, Lisa Ackermann. Patsy is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, John B. Dennis Jr.; son, Mark E. Dennis; daughters, Diane Dennis, Betty Jo (Wade) Miller, Carolyn (Darren) Smith, Susan Orr, Kelli McNamara; grandchildren, Mark (Shannon) Dennis, Amy Rodgers, Matthew (Mindy) Dennis, Meredith Franks, Michael (Samantha) Dennis, Leslee (Bill) Gray, Emily (Joey) Stottler, Keith Roberts, Jacob Roberts, Beau (Kristy) Henderson, Melanie (Jonathan) Dean, Kevin (Jessie) Miller, Justin Keisler, Aaron (Amanda) Keisler, Jared Orr, Ashley (Marcus) Ashford, Kaitlyn (Grant Carringer) Orr, Kelsey (Tanner) Hauck, Duncan McNamara, Keegan McNamara, Reese McNamara; devoted granddaughter and great granddaughter, Morgan McNamara and Karis Grissom; 39 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; siblings, James (Marlene) Moore, David (Linda) Moore; many nieces, nephews and additional family; beloved dog, Dee Dee. Family will receive friends Monday, April 22nd from 12-2 pm with funeral service following at 2 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home on Adair Drive with Rev. Dennis Blazier officiating. Burial will take place Monday at 3 pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
