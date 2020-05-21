Services
Knoxville - Patsy Sue Mays, age 72, of Knoxville passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her home. She was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Joe King, Jr., and Ray Mays, Jr.; parents, Pearl and Frank McDaniel; siblings, JoAnn Rhoden, Pauline Ballard and Kenneth Large, Sr. all out of Knoxville. She is survived by her son, Steven Mays; daughter, Pam Davis; grandchildren, Jodi King, Chelsea King, Jessica Jones, Skylar Mays, Samantha Hensley, and Klint Hill; greatgrandchildren, Raven Hill, Willow Hill, Samuel Hensley, and Wyatt Lewis; brothers, Jesse Large and Ray Large many nieces and nephews and special friends Joyce Handley and Donna Large. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, May 22, 2020 at New Gray Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 21 to May 22, 2020
