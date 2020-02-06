|
|
Patsy Williams
Loudon - Louvinnie (Willis) Williams "Patsy" - age 77 of Loudon passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. Patsy spent her life caring for her family. She took pride in cooking, canning and caring for her children and grandchildren. She was a very loving and kind person. Patsy was funny and enjoyed laughing with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her.
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, John Clifford and Rose (Hickman) Willis; four brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 55 years, Johnny Williams; daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Robert Symes; son, Travis Williams and companion, Gina Simpson; grandchildren, Shanon and Stephanie Smith, Alan Long, Alexandra Williams, Samantha Williams and Zander Williams; great grandchildren, Mason, Lenox and Keaton; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Nancy Willis; several nieces and nephews.
Services to celebrate Patsy's life will be held 4 PM Saturday, February 8th in the McGill Click Chapel. The family will receive friends 3-4 PM Saturday prior to the service at the McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020