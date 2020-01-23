|
|
Patti Hodge
Corryton - Patti Ann (Foster) Hodge - age 65 of Corryton. Known as our Mother Hen, she flew from her earthly nest to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, leaving behind her little chicks to mourn her loss. Member of Green Acres Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Betty Foster; father-in-law and mothers-in-law, T.R. Hodge Jr., Frances Hodge, and Barbara Hodge; and brother, Michael Foster. Survived by spouse, Ray Hodge; children, Brandi (Steven) Moore, Tarrah (Lynn) Cameron, Timothy (Wendy) Hodge, Adam (Allison Wilson) Hodge; grandchildren, Makayla and Zachary Cameron, Raylin (Toby) Hurst, Frances Kate (Katie) Dockins, Hunter, Tyler and Hayden Hodge, Karlei and Emma Hodge; brother, John (Andrea) Foster; sisters, Shelia (John) Thigpen, Susan (Greg) Coker; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Foster, Connie (Freddie) Chandler, Lori (Donnie) Picklesimer, Teresa (Ty) Douglas. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Kenneth Cardwell officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45 PM Sunday at Hopewell Cemetery for a 2:00 PM interment. Pallbearers: Hunter Hodge, Tyler Hodge, Hayden Hodge, Todd Foster, Robbie Foster, and Justin Stalsworth. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020