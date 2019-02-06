|
|
Patti Lynn (McDaris) Holman
Sevierville, TN
Patti Lynn (McDaris) Holman, of Sevierville, TN, born on April 4, 1953 in Rome, GA to Betty McDaris and the late Robert (Bob) McDaris, passed away at age 65 on January 31, 2019 from
intestinal transplant failure after 18 years and related medical issues. Patti graduated from Bearden High School in Knoxville, TN and attended Pellissippi State. She is survived by her spouse, Douglas Holman of Sevierville, TN; stepson Joshua (Michelle) Holman of Knoxville, TN; stepdaughter Tricia Gillentine of Atlanta, GA; mother Betty McDaris of Seymour, TN; sisters Joy Walker of Knoxville, TN and Cathy (Jerry) Atchley of Seymour, TN and brother Rob (Sudie) McDaris of Greeneville, SC;
grandchildren Hudson Gillentine and Archer Holman, and extended family. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, scrapping, and
shopping. Patti's greatest wish was to donate her body to University of Tennessee Anthropology Department for research. At Patti's request, there will be no funeral. Donations may be made to Seymour First Baptist Church in Seymour, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019