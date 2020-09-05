Patti Sue (Evans) Jewell
Maryville - Patti Sue (Evans) Jewell, age 66, of Maryville, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital.
Patti was an alumnus of Maryville College. She was also a longtime teacher at Fountain City Elementary School. In her spare time, she enjoyed mystery novels and reading, in general.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Debra Brum.
Survivors include her sons, Michael Jewell, Matthew (Michelle) Jewell; sister, Cheryl(Carl) Bullard; granddaughter, Zoe.
Family Memorial Services are planned for the future. Cremation Done ProperlyTM under the care of Dotson Funeral Home, Maryville/Seymour. (865-984-5959) Online Book of Memories- www.dotsonfuneralhome.com