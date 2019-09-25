|
Paul Alexander Howard
Lenoir City - Paul Alexander Howard age 74 of Lenoir City passed away September 23, 2019. He was born June 27, 1945 in Janesville, Wisconsin. Preceded in death by his parents, Paul Allen Howard and Venice Hamilton Howard; brothers, Richard Howard and Daryl Howard; sister, Sandra Hicks. Survived by his son, Russell Allen Howard of Butternut, Wisconsin; brother and sister-in-law, David and Ruth Ann Howard; sister, Carol Davis all of Green Lake, Wisconsin; special friend, Sharon Large; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 26th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Richard Turbeville officiating. A private interment will be in the New Gray Cemetery in Knoxville. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019