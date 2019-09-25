Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Alexander Howard


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Alexander Howard Obituary
Paul Alexander Howard

Lenoir City - Paul Alexander Howard age 74 of Lenoir City passed away September 23, 2019. He was born June 27, 1945 in Janesville, Wisconsin. Preceded in death by his parents, Paul Allen Howard and Venice Hamilton Howard; brothers, Richard Howard and Daryl Howard; sister, Sandra Hicks. Survived by his son, Russell Allen Howard of Butternut, Wisconsin; brother and sister-in-law, David and Ruth Ann Howard; sister, Carol Davis all of Green Lake, Wisconsin; special friend, Sharon Large; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 26th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Richard Turbeville officiating. A private interment will be in the New Gray Cemetery in Knoxville. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now