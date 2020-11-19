Paul Anderson
Knoxville - Paul V. Anderson, age 87 of Knoxville, passed away November 17, 2020. He was a faithful member of Faithway Baptist Church. Paul was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing guitar, hunting, and his morning newspaper. Many of his days were spent on the lake fishing with his wife, Roxie. Preceded in death by father and mother; Joe Ovie Anderson and Angie Anderson, and sister Phyllis Parker. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Roxie H. Anderson, children; Rodney Dale Anderson, Paul Douglas Anderson, Vickie Anderson, Patti (Rob) Hager, Kathy (Bruce) Cockerham, Carol (Bruce) Sadler, Lisa (John) Doyle, Curtis (Terri) Sowards, and Brenda (Dave) Bartram, grandchildren; Tessa Hager, Eliza Hager, Eve Hager, Chris, Nick, Haley, Bryce, Justin, Brittany, Jacob, Cassidy, William, Sean, Brad and Bailie, great-grandchildren; Kodi, Isabella, Chase, Finley, Pace and Jasper, sister Bobbie Winquest, and brother Carl "Andy" Anderson. Funeral service to be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, Pastor Rick Passmore and Ricky Graves officiating. Immediately following the service, family and friends will proceed to Ft. Sumter Community Cemetery for interment. Pallbearers; Chris Cockerham, Nick Cockerham, Justin Doyle, Jacob Doyle, Brad Bartram, Bryce Sadler, and William Sowards. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faithway Baptist Church (Crippen Road). Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
.