1/1
Paul Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Anderson

Knoxville - Paul V. Anderson, age 87 of Knoxville, passed away November 17, 2020. He was a faithful member of Faithway Baptist Church. Paul was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing guitar, hunting, and his morning newspaper. Many of his days were spent on the lake fishing with his wife, Roxie. Preceded in death by father and mother; Joe Ovie Anderson and Angie Anderson, and sister Phyllis Parker. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Roxie H. Anderson, children; Rodney Dale Anderson, Paul Douglas Anderson, Vickie Anderson, Patti (Rob) Hager, Kathy (Bruce) Cockerham, Carol (Bruce) Sadler, Lisa (John) Doyle, Curtis (Terri) Sowards, and Brenda (Dave) Bartram, grandchildren; Tessa Hager, Eliza Hager, Eve Hager, Chris, Nick, Haley, Bryce, Justin, Brittany, Jacob, Cassidy, William, Sean, Brad and Bailie, great-grandchildren; Kodi, Isabella, Chase, Finley, Pace and Jasper, sister Bobbie Winquest, and brother Carl "Andy" Anderson. Funeral service to be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, Pastor Rick Passmore and Ricky Graves officiating. Immediately following the service, family and friends will proceed to Ft. Sumter Community Cemetery for interment. Pallbearers; Chris Cockerham, Nick Cockerham, Justin Doyle, Jacob Doyle, Brad Bartram, Bryce Sadler, and William Sowards. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faithway Baptist Church (Crippen Road). Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved