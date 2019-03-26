Services
Paul Anthony Whited

Paul Anthony Whited

Knoxville, TN

Paul Anthony Whited age 25 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, March 24,2019 after a 3 year courageous battle against

cancer. Paul was a 2018 graduate of the University Of Tennessee Haslam College Of Business. He was a dedicated associate of Sam's Club West for several years. Survived by his parents, Bill and Zella Whited; sister, Angelena Whited;

biological mother, Melinda Whited; aunt, Terri Fernandez; cousins, Christina Turner, Rochelle Helms, Shyla Helms; and several other beloved family members. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 with the funeral to follow at 7:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with Rev. Jess Holden and Rev. Tyler Warwick officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM to go in procession to Pleasant View Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Hanna and the entire staff of UT Cancer Institute and the Palliative Care team. Condolence may be left at www.mynattfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
