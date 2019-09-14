|
Paul Arnold Lacy
Knoxville - Paul Arnold Lacy, born September 11, 1933, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019. He received the beautiful blessing of celebrating his 86th birthday with his wife and Jesus in Heaven. Paul has lived and served in the Norwood Community for the majority of his life. Paul began serving others with his gift of repairing anything and everything. He was reliable and trustworthy and everyone knew this about him. He retired from the Knox County School Maintenance Department as a HVAC Technician after 18 years of employment. Paul not only gave of his time for his family and friends, he also served our country as an Aircraft Engine Mechanic in the United States Navy. He was a member of Norwood Baptist Church and an avid NASCAR fan. He touched the lives of many people and he will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Nadine Lacy. Paul is survived by his son Randy Lacy; daughter Andrea Lacy Johnson; son-in-law Price Johnson; grandchildren Taylor, Dalton and Josie; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Mack and Judy Harper and their family including; Mitchell Harper, daughter Sarah and husband Thomas Turner, Kevin and DeeAnn Kelly and their children; Logan, Lindsey, Landon and McKenzie. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15th, 2019 at Norwood Baptist Church. A service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Petty officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 a.m. Monday, September 16th, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service with full military honors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019