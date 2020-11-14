Paul Bass, Jr.
Knoxville - Paul Bass, Jr. - age 93 of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on November 12, 2020. Paul was born in High Rock, North Carolina in 1927. He later resided in Lenoir City, Oak Ridge, and Knoxville, Tennessee. At the age of 17, Paul served in World War II, in the United States Navy, in the 141st Naval Construction Battalion at Marshal Islands. After World War II, Paul married his high school mate on the 4th of July. Paul earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Tennessee Technological University. Paul was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Lenoir City, Trinity United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge, and Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Knoxville. He enjoyed hunting and fishing tremendously. Paul spent his entire career also serving his country, working for Union Carbide and Martin Marietta, under the U. S. Department of Energy, and served in numerous management positions related to the production of nuclear weapons and system design. Paul personally worked very closely with both Pentagon officials and the U. S. Department of Energy in the authorization of specific nuclear weapons components such that he was able to manage weapons production and delivery at the Y-12 Nuclear Defense Complex in Oak Ridge. Paul also served on the Board of Directors for the Oak Ridge Hospital. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Those that knew him best quickly learned that he was a loving friend and a caring mentor for life. Paul was preceded most recently in death by his grandson, Steven Bass II; wife, Evelyn Boyd Bass; father and mother, Paul Bass, Sr. and Jerome Burleson Bass. Paul is survived by his sister, Ruby Bass, sons, Paul Bass, III of Tullahoma, David Bass and Steve Bass of Knoxville; grandchildren, Alexandria of Knoxville, Claire, Lyndsay and Whitney of Tullahoma, and nine great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Click Funeral Home of Lenoir City for their long-term family friendship and first class services. Friends may come by the funeral home on Sunday, November 15th between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to pay their respects. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 16th at Click Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Lenoir City Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com