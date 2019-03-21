Services
Paul Monger
Paul Boyd Monger Obituary
Paul Boyd Monger

Farragut, TN

Paul Boyd Monger, age 87, of Farragut, Tennessee, passed away, Monday, March 19, 2019. A member of Farragut Presbyterian Church. Paul served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He graduated from University of Tennessee and Nashville School of Law. Retired from Bell South Telephone Company and was the former President of the Local Communication Workers of America, served on the Board of Directors for the United Way, and was a delegate to Democratic National Convention and Chairman of the local Democratic Party. Preceded in death by son-in-law, James A. Matlock, Jr. Survived by his wife, Peggy Monger; daughters, Elizabeth Matlock and Patricia Ricker; granddaughter, Lindsey Ricker; and son-in-law, James Ricker. Funeral services will be private. Donations may be made to The Pat Head Summit Foundation, 520 W Summit Hill Dr. SW #1101, Knoxville, TN 37902.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019
