Paul Caughorn
Paul Caughorn

Knoxville - Paul David Caughorn - age 80, of Knoxville, Tennessee. On May 31, 2020

Paul went to rest, free of confusion, free of struggles, just at peace waiting on the Lord. Paul will always be remembered for being patient, kind, helpful, and hardworking, but most of all for the love he had for his family.

To provide for his family he worked as a truck driver, he loved traveling around the U.S. He also worked many years for Knox-Tenn Rental from where he retired. He considered Knox-Tenn as his second family. Paul had many talents, from carpenter to automatics, he could repair anything. But his favorite hobby was his 1956 Ford Crown Victoria that he patiently restored. He enjoyed going to car shows and was a regular at K-Mart on

Clinton Highway on Saturday night. He won many trophies for his car. Paul loved the Lord and enjoyed studying about the Lord with the Jehovah's Witness and Seventh Day Adventist.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Otha and Nancy Caughorn; step-father, Howard Murphy; 11 siblings; and in-laws, Robert and Gladys Boatwright. Paul is survived by his loving wife, best friend, and diligent caregiver for 61 years, Mary Caughorn; daughters, Linda (Jamie) Liles, and Brenda Kay Jones; grandsons, Josh (Brittany) Jones, Jeremy Jones; and great-grandson, Maxyn. He loved his grand dogs, he referred to them as

"precious little animals", and a host of family and friends. Special family and friends, Dave Jones, the Bowland and Henson families, and Shirley Cole.

The family wishes to thank the friends at the Daily Living Center for all their kindness and love for Paul, and to the wonderful caregivers at Amedisys Hospice, thank you.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Stevens Mortuary with a chapel service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Family and friends will meet 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the mortuary to go in procession to Highland Memorial Park for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service and interment. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway.

Mr. Caughorn's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Stevens Mortuary
