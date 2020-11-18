Paul Clifton Hamilton
Knoxville - Paul Clifton Hamilton of Knoxville, TN, 85, passed away November 16, 2020 at home. He was born November 3, 1935 in New Galilee, PA to Floyd S and Mary E. (McCaughtry) Hamilton. Paul was the second to youngest child in a fun-loving family of nine children.
Paul met the love of his life, Sara (Sally) Belle McCandless at a Youth for Christ event. They were married for 64 years.
Paul Clifton Hamilton is survived by his siblings, Mildred Steinecke, of Chippewa, PA, John (Alice) Hamilton of Aliquippa, PA, and Alice Thompson of Conway, PA, his children, Paul Charles Hamilton (Joan) of Tualatin, OR, Faith Steury (Thomas) and Wayne Hamilton (Shawn) of Knoxville, TN, Timothy Hamilton (Krista) of Paducah, KY, and grandchildren Andrew Hamilton (Laura) of West Sacramento, CA, Joy Herrin of Knoxville, TN, Sean Hamilton of Tualatin, OR, Alexa and Chandler Hamilton of Knoxville, TN, and Ashleigh and Lindsay Hamilton of Paducah, KY, and great-grand child, Teddy Hamilton of West Sacramento, CA, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by wife Sally Hamilton, son Robert Hamilton, parents, Floyd and Mary Hamilton, and siblings, Jane Jackson, Helen Edwards, James Hamilton, Mary Lou Black, and Martha Black.
Family will be receiving visitors at Mynatt Funeral Home, Halls Chapel, on Saturday, November 21 at 4:00p.m. The burial service will be held at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 25. Due to the COVID virus, there will be no public visitation. Services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/hallslivestream
. The family requires masks and social distancing for each service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go, in care of Children's Bible Mission at PO Box 188, Watauga, TN 37694 or to The Arc - Jefferson, Clear Creek & Gilpin Counties at the link below. https://www.arcjc.org/
