Paul "Larry" Coley
Paul "Larry" Coley

KNOXVILLE - Paul Lawrence "Larry" Coley - age 77 of Lenoir City, passed away Saturday morning, November 7, 2020. Larry was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church and served in the Army National Guard. He retired from A.E. Staley Corporation and loved old cars. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Coley and Martha June Cannon Coley. Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Peggy Giles Coley; sons and daughters-in-law, Clarence Paul and Wanda Coley, Keith Ray Coley; grandson, Thomas Paul Coley; brother and sister-in-law, David L. and Rita Coley; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lola Mae and R.J. Malone, Linda and Larry Amos, along with many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Monday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Latham and Rev. Taylor Adams officiating. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
NOV
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
