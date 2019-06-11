|
Paul D. McGowan, Sr.
Knoxville - Paul D. McGowan, Sr., 85, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away at Parkwest Hospital on June 8, 2019. He was a United States Marine Veteran. He retired as division freight agent for the L&N/CSX Railroad in Florida and Tennessee. Always working with children, he was a little league coach, a Boy Scout leader with Troop 50 in Karns, helping more than 20 scouts attain the rank of Eagle Scout. He was awarded the Silver Beaver by the Boy Scouts of America. He was former president and life member of Knoxville Downtown Kiwanis Club. He served as a long time commissioner for the West Knox Utility District and was also on the Metropolitan Planning Commission. He was a founding member of the Knoxville Ambulance Authority. He was well known for the UT football game day parties in a repurposed L&N club car. His favorite thing to do was to help people without being asked and remaining anonymous.
Preceded in death by his parents, John H. and Maude McGowan and daughter, Kimberly Kaye McGowan.
Survived by his wife of 66 years, Audrey McGowan; sons, Dr. Paul McGowan, Jr. (Jean), Christopher McGowan (Una); grandchildren, Paul McGowan, III (Erin), Gavin McGowan; great-grandson, Mason McGowan; step-grandson, Justin Rich (Danielle) and many nieces and nephews.
The Chapel Service will take place at 12:00pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the Mausoleum Chapel of Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. Reverend Glenna Manning will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Concord United Methodist Church Good Samaritan Fund, 11020 Roane Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee 37934 or to Remote Area Medical, 2200 Stock Creek Blvd, Rockford, TN 37853.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 11, 2019