Paul Dudley Hale
Lenoir City - Paul Dudley Hale, 93, of Lenoir City, went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2020. Dudley was a long time, beloved member of First Baptist Church of Lenoir City (FBCLC) for nearly 50 years, where he served as a Deacon, a faithful choir member, and a member of the John Henry McNabb Sunday School Class. Dudley was a true example of a man of God, and the family knows he was welcomed home to the Lord and greeted with "Well done, my good and faithful servant".
He was born in Knoxville, TN on May 7, 1927, and later moved to Cleveland, TN. In 1945, at the age of 17, Dudley graduated early from Bradley Central High School in order to serve in the US Navy during WWII - truly living up to being part of the "Greatest Generation". He continued to serve his country by being a full-time member of the Tennessee National Guard for nearly 30 years.
Dudley enjoyed serving his Church and his community, loving his family, watching sports and the news, and listening to and singing music. He was kind and gentle spirit who loved life and never met a stranger. Conversations with others was one of the many gifts he shared with all. There are countless aspects of Dudley's life that he will be remembered for, but in short: Dudley had a life well lived, and was a true blessing to all he encountered, especially his family.
He was preceded in death by wife, Virginia S. Hale; parents, Paul G. Hale and Pauline Jones Hale; sisters, Dora Will Mitchell and Margaret Belle Prescott; and brother, Jon Oliver Hale.
Dudley, "the Big D", was a loving husband, father, papaw, PopPop, and uncle and those left to cherish his memory include his children, Paul D. Hale, Jr (Lee), Lu Anne Peters (Cecil), and Roger Hale (Lisa); grandchildren, Hannah, Zack, Morgan (Michael), Kobi (Dylan), Brian, Todd (Diane), Tanya (Ty), and Kelly (Tom); 10 great-grandchildren, and several special nieces and nephews.
A public viewing will be held Friday May 22 at Click Funeral Home Farragut from 9-10AM with the funeral starting at 10AM. Following the funeral, the family will hold a private graveside service with full military honors. Friends may call Click Funeral Home Farragut at their convenience, or leave messages for the family online at clickfh.com. At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Dudley's name to FBCLC's Music Ministry, 2085 Simpson Rd E, Lenoir City, TN 37772.
