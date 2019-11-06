Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
Paul Edward Cardwell

Paul Edward Cardwell Obituary
Paul Edward Cardwell

Knoxville - Paul Edward Cardwell- age 80, of Mascot passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. He is preceded in death by parents, Leon Cardwell and Nettie Bruner; brothers, Eugene Bruner, and Bill Cardwell. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joann Cardwell; daughter, Penny Woods; son, Tony Cardwell; grandchildren, Eddie Woods, Tony Grubb, and Dillon Cardwell; great grandchild, Dakota Woods; and brother, Leon Cardwell Jr. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at Bridges Funeral Home at 12:00PM Friday, November 8, 2019 and will process to Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 1:00PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
