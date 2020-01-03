Services
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
(865) 693-9547
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Inurnment
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
Resources
Paul Edward Hampstead


1948 - 2019
Paul Edward Hampstead Obituary
Paul Edward Hampstead

Knoxville - On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, Paul Edward Hampstead, loving father, grandfather, brother and friend died at age 71. After several days in the hospital, Paul passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

Paul was born on November 26, 1948 in Knoxville, TN to Iris Lee (Woods) and Emerson Freels Hampstead. He graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Taylor, MI in 1966 and attended Northern Michigan University and The University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Paul was a Vietnam Era Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970 where he was especially recognized for marksmanship. He was married in 1971 and blessed with two daughters, Erika and Heather.

Paul was a Master Carpenter and partner with his brother Bob in Hampstead Construction. He was also employed with Blount Construction for many years. His community service centered on the Vietnam Veterans Association and volunteering with friends from Messiah Lutheran Church at KARM. His interests included rugby, golf, camping, hunting and a love of several styles of music. A few favorites included Roy Orbison, Chicago and classic Motown. Paul was known for his exceptional grilling and barbeque prowess. He led his team, the Saturday Night Supper Club, to several Knoxville Riverfeast awards at World's Fair Park. His Papa Paul persona was well known at the event.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother Iris Hampstead Philleo, his father Emerson Hampstead, brothers Emerson (Emmie), Jr. and John Philleo, sister Diane Carlini, niece Jamie Carlini and nephew Gabriel (Gabe) Paul Benson, Sr. He is survived by daughters Erika and Heather Hampstead, grandson Preston Edward Hampstead, siblings Robert (Bob) Hampstead (Debbie), Michael Hampstead, Janet Pack (Tom), Laura Van Gelder (David), Mary Sweeney and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm in the chapel of Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932 with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 pm. Reverend Dr. Pat Polis officiating. Family and friends will meet Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:15 am at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 for an 11:30 am inurnment service. Full military honors by the Tennessee Army National Guard and East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Big Heads Big Hearts - The Gabe Benson Foundation at bigheadsbighearts.org. Click on the word 'Donate' next to the picture of Gabe and his family. Condolences may be offered at www.berryhighlandwest.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020
