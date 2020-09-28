Paul Edward "Ed" Headrick



Knoxville - Paul Edward "Ed" Headrick, age 78, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was a member of Wings of Faith Church and he loved painting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul F. and Florence Headrick and brother, Ray Allen Headrick.



Mr. Headrick leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Patsy Headrick; son, Rocky Headrick and wife, Tina; daughter, Tammie Lowe; grandchildren, Nicholas Headrick, Dennis McLean, Eric Headrick and April Lawson; 6 great-grandchildren; and brother, Johnny Headrick and wife, Dorothy.



The family will receive friends Thursday, October 1, 2020 between the hours of 6pm-8pm at Wings of Faith Church in Knoxville. Funeral service will follow at 8pm with Pastor Judy DeLatte officiating. Graveside service will be Friday October 2nd at 12pm at Solway Church of God Cemetery.



Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.









