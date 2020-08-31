Paul "Sonny" Edward Maple



Strawberry Plains - Paul "Sonny" Edward Maples, age 69, passed away on August 28, 2020. Paul was a tremendous and faithful husband, loving and protective father, caring and guiding grandfather, and a very proud great-grandfather. Paul is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara; brother, Richard (Betty) Maples; sisters, Ann (Bill) Hill, Angie (Shawn) Fickes and special sisters-in-law, Carolyn (Hugh) Pruitt and Angela (Johnnie) Luttrell; son, Scott (Richenda) Maples; grandchildren, Nicholas (Rachel) Morgan and Katy (Darren) Posey; great-grandchildren, Caleb Lee, Emily Grace, and Aspen Caroline; and several nieces and nephews that he was proud of. In keeping with his wishes, a private gathering for family will be held. Family and friends are invited to "Front Porch" visits at Paul and Barb's at their convenience. McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home is handling the cremation, 7426 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, TN 37924.









