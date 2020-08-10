Paul Edward Rogers Jr (Eddie)



Paul Edward Rogers Jr (Eddie) Age 58, went to be with the Lord Saturday August 8, 2020, after a fight with cancer. He was employed with Ryder Trucks for 27 years.



Preceded in death by parents Paul Rogers Sr and Faye Rogers



Survived by wife of 34 years Jeannine Rogers, Son Paul Edward Rogers III (EJ), Sister Debbie Pierce, and Brother Michael Rogers (Mick). Granddaughter Addie Rogers and Grandson Vinnie Rogers.



The Family will have a memorial Sunday August 16,2020 From 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Seymour Heights Christian Church. 122 Boyd's Creek Highway, Seymour TN 37865.



In lieu of flowers, contributions would be greatly appreciated for final expenses.



For contribution information please contact Patty Stieber at 865-705-6583









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store