|
|
Paul Edward Torbett
Knoxville, TN
Paul Edward Torbett, age 88, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Piney Flats, Tennessee. Paul was a graduate of Tennessee School for the Deaf, in 1952. He was an All-American End in football, basketball and was inducted in the school's Hall of Fame. He was a member of First Baptist Church Knoxville for over 30 years and prominent member of the Deaf Community. He was a member of Tennessee Deaf Senior Citizens in Knoxville, TAD, KCTAD, TSDAA, KAAD and Tennessee Deaf Golf Association where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Paul retired from the Knoxville News Sentinel after 40 years of service. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Dorothy Torbett; sons, Troy and Paul; daughter, Deby and step-daughters, Donna and Diane; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren; sister, Zura; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends, Monday, April 29, 2019 in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, Tennessee from 11:00AM until 12 noon, with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 12 noon, with Rev. Arthur Clayton officiating. Following the service family and friends will proceed in procession to Berry Highland South Cemetery for an entombment service. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019