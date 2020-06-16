Paul Elfie Swenson
1936 - 2020
Paul Elfie Swenson

Harriman - Paul Elfie Swenson, son of the late, Pearl and Elfie Swenson born June 11, 1936 in Kingston, New York departed his life June 11, 2020 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. And now will sleep restfully.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary and brother, Robert.

He leaves behind 2 daughters, Donna and Diana; special friend, Robin; 1 sister, Elaine (Henry); 2 brothers, David (Marie) and Jerry (Edna); and a host of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Paul retired a decorated veteran of 30 years who served his country with pride and distinction. He served in both US Navy and US Army. Served three 9-month tours in Vietnam while in the Navy. A favorite pastime was listening to his bluegrass music, enjoying especially the bluegrass gospel.

Paul's wishes were to be cremated.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Paul Elfie Swenson




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
