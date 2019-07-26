Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church
400 Everett Rd
Farragut, TN
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church
400 Everett Rd
Farragut, TN
Interment
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy
Knoxville, TN
Paul Ervin Atchley


1936 - 2019
Farragut - Paul Ervin Atchley, born June 1, 1936, age 83, of Farragut, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Etta Cate Atchley, who he married on March 22, 1959, and his parents, Ed and Dorothy "Dot" Atchley. He is survived by his 4 children and spouses, Randel Atchley (Leah) , Knoxville, Candy Atchley Brown (Marcus), Powell, Garry Atchley (Lynn), Maryville, and Larry Atchley (Annette), Knoxville; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Rober t Atchley (Shirley); sisters, Betty Wright, Glenda Stevens (Jack), Judy Atchley, and Peggy Simpson (Mike).

Paul graduated from Rule High School in 1954. He then served in the US Navy from 1954-1958. Later he worked in construction and as a carpenter for many years and then as a foreman at Watts Bar and Sequoyah Nuclear Plants. Paul loved to draw, paint, and especially fish. He was a Christian man who loved to write, sing, and listen to gospel music.

The family will receive friends at Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 400 Everett Rd, Farragut, from 2-3 on Sunday, July 28, with the service to follow. Interment will be at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, at 11:30am on Monday, July 29.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church in his memory.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 26, 2019
